Pune Fire: Huge Blaze Guts 150 Scrap Shops in Pimpri Chinchwad (Watch Videos)

Around 150 scrap shops were gutted in a fire in the Kudalwadi area of Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, on Saturday. The blaze erupted on Friday night around 1:30 am but has since been controlled.

Preliminary information suggests that a short circuit may have caused the fire at this location. The intensity of the fire was severe, and complete control had not yet been achieved.

Currently, firefighting teams from the city are working to extinguish the fire urgently. The fire has caused fear in the surrounding areas, prompting the administration to urge citizens to exercise caution.

The severe fire has resulted in over 150 nearby scrap shops being gutted, with all the scrap turning to ashes. Additional firefighting teams from Pimpri-Chinchwad city have been deployed, but complete control over the fire has not yet been achieved.