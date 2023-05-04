Pune: Four arrested for selling fake class 10 certificates

In a significant breakthrough, police have apprehended a man for selling class 10 pass certificates to individuals who either failed or did not appear for the exams. The accused, identified as Sandeep Kamble, is a resident of Sangli.

According to the reports, the ongoing investigation has indicated that a minimum of 35 individuals were provided with fraudulent certificates of passing. As per the probe findings, the culprits received a sum of Rs 39,000 from a dummy buyer through an online transaction. Later, the accused explained that the issuance of the certificates would be postponed due to the current state board exams.

The police have arrested the man caught in the act of delivering the counterfeit certificate to a dummy buyer. The authorities have taken into custody not only the main suspect but also his accomplices, namely Krushna Sonaji Giri, Altaf Shaikh, and Sayyed Imran Sayyed Ibrahim.