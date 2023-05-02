Pune girl dies by suicide due to boyfriend's alleged harassment, case registered

A tragic incident occurred where a 19-year-old girl from Pune took her own life allegedly due to harassment from her boyfriend.

After the girl's mother lodged a complaint at the Wanowrie police station, the police registered a case against the girl's boyfriend, Praveen Pidaltha, and his cousin Nancy Pidaltha, for allegedly harassing the girl who later died by suicide.

According to police, the victim and the accused were in a relationship, during which Praveen and Nancy had reportedly demanded money from the girl. To fulfil their demand, the girl took money from her mother and gave it to both of them. However, even after receiving the money, the accused continued to harass her for more money and allegedly threatened to post her pictures and audio recordings on social media.

The victim, unable to cope with the harassment, committed suicide at her home in the Ghorpadi area. Initially, the Wanowrie police registered the case as accidental death, but after receiving a complaint from the victim's mother, the police registered a case against the accused as per the court's orders. The investigation is currently ongoing.