Pune IAS Officer Pooja Khedkar First Reaction as She's Transferred to Washim Amid 'Audi With Beacon' Controversy (Watch Video)

IAS officer Pooja Khedkar has found herself in controversy since her appointment as a trainee at Pune Collectorate. Allegations surfaced that she demanded various privileges from her seniors, even reportedly asked for a senior officer's reserved chamber and private car. Despite warnings from seniors regarding her behavior, she did not mend her ways, leading to her transfer to Washim in Mumbai.

Recently, amidst scrutiny over her wealth and selection through UPSC, Pooja Khedkar faced the media for the first time at her new office in Washim. When questioned about the controversy, she responded, "Sorry, I am not authorized to comment on this matter as per government rules. I cannot say anything about it. I have joined Washim today."

IAS officers, upon selection, undergo a two-year probationary period during which they familiarize themselves with district operations. They rotate through different departments to gain experience before assuming full responsibilities.

Prior to joining as a trainee, reports claimed that she messaged the district collector on WhatsApp, requesting a car, security personnel, and accommodation. The district collector had reportedly expressed concerns that her conduct during probation did not align with the expected standards of an administrative officer.