Pune: IPS officer booked for alleged sexual misconduct on social media

A disturbing incident has come to light in which an IPS officer allegedly used social media to demand sexual favors from a woman, ultimately resulting in a case of molestation being filed against him.

A 31-year-old woman has filed a complaint against Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Nilesh Ashok Ashtekar, who is currently serving in the State Intelligence Department (SID) located in Pune. The complaint accuses the officer of molestation, and he has been booked under the IT Act.

As per the victim's complaint, Ashtekar got in touch with her on Facebook Messenger, introduced himself as an IPS officer, and asked if she wanted to join the police. When she mentioned her nephew's aspiration to join the police, Ashtekar asked for her phone number, claiming he could assist with the recruitment process. However, things took a disturbing turn as Ashtekar allegedly began to demand sexual favors from her via WhatsApp messages and video calls, including a nude video call. These incidents occurred between February 19th and March 1st.

The matter was reported to the Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station, and it is currently being investigated by Assistant Commissioner of Police Narayan Shirgaonkar.