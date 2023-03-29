Pune: Kondhwa police nab accused for attacking man over alcohol disagreement

In just four hours, Kondhwa police arrested a person for attempting to kill another person with a sharp weapon over a disagreement among friends about drinking liquor. Pavan Ravindra Rathod (26), a Kondhwa resident, has been identified as the arrested accused.

Rohit Ashok Khandale (24), a Kondhwa Budruk resident, was drinking alcohol with his friend Vaibhav Salve at 10 p.m. on Monday. Mangesh Mane, Sagar Jadhav, Pavan Rathod, Suraj Patil, and Abhijit alias Jabya Suresh Dudhnikar were there at the time to drink alcohol. Due to a disagreement over drinking liquor, the accused assaulted the complainant with a sharp weapon, seriously injuring him.

Senior police officials visited the spot. An FIR of attempted murder has been registered at the Kondhwa police station.

The Kondhwa police were looking for the accused and learned about the accused, Pavan Rathod. He was arrested four hours later. API Anil Survase, police constable Amol Hirve, Mahesh Waghmare, and policemen Ganesh Chinchkar, Vikas Margale, and Rahul Thorat were assisted by Sr PI Santosh Sonwane and PI Sanjay Mogle in apprehending the accused.

The Kondhwa police are searching for other accused.