Pune Kurkumbh Drug Case: Police Arrest Another Accused from West Bengal

Pune:After raiding an MD drug manufacturing factory in Kurkumbh, Pune police have arrested one more person from Malda in the West Bengal state. The suspect, Sunil Burman, will be brought to Pune soon.

Sources said Burman was taken into custody after it was found that he was in touch with drug smuggling mastermind Sandeep Dhunia and other main accused. Earlier, Pune police had arrested Vaibhav alias Pintya Bharat Mane (40), Ajay Amarnath Karosia (35), Haider Noor Shaikh (40), Bhimaji Parshuram Sable (46), Yuvraj Babruwan Bhujbal (41) from Pune and Dviesh Bhutia and Ayub Akbar Makadar (a resident of Sangli) have been arrested from Delhi.

There is also a strong possibility that if Sunil Burman is found to be involved in the case, he will be arrested in this case. Sunil Burman is one of the seven absconding accused who had earlier visited Pune. Police investigation revealed that he was in constant touch with other accused.