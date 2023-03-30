Pune: Lawyer arrested for allegedly extorting Rs 17.50 lakh using false rape accusation

A lawyer in Hadapsar was taken into custody for his alleged involvement in a case where a woman persuaded a man to take pictures with her at her residence under the pretext of discussing business matters. Subsequently, the man was threatened with a false rape accusation and coerced into paying Rs 17.50 lakh.

The arrested lawyer has been identified as Vikram Bhate (35), a resident of Hadapsar, and an FIR has been registered against Nidhi Dixit (25), a resident of Wagholi. A 42-year-old businessman from Magarpatta City has lodged a complaint (493/23) at the Hadapsar police station. The incident took place at Season Mall, Nidhi Dixit’s house, and Vikram Bhati’s office.

The police have reported that the person who filed the complaint is a businessman who, along with his friend and the friend's girlfriend, went to the Ployhigh restaurant located in Season Mall. While at their table, a woman approached them and asked for a lighter, initiating an acquaintance. She introduced herself to the complainant as Nidhi Dixit, stating that she had recently moved to Pune from Mumbai and required his assistance in her business dealings. She then obtained the complainant's phone number.

After their initial meeting, the woman continued to communicate with the complainant via WhatsApp calls. On November 7th, she invited him to her flat in Wagholi under the pretence of discussing business matters. Once there, she changed into a transparent nightdress and took several selfies while sitting next to the complainant. She then returned to her bedroom and emerged wearing a different outfit, asking him why he had come and ordering him to leave. The complainant became alarmed by her sudden shift in behaviour and promptly left her residence, subsequently blocking her phone number.

On November 15th, the complainant received a call from advocate Vikram Bhate, who used Nisha Gupta's mobile number. Bhate informed the complainant that Nidhi Dixit had filed a complaint against him and that he would not be granted bail. Bhate offered to help the complainant "settle" the case, requesting a payment of Rs 8 lakh. However, the complainant explained that he did not have that amount of money and instead gave Nisha Gupta a gold chain and locket weighing six tolas, instructing her to mortgage it with Muthoot Finance and transfer the money to Bhate.

Later, Nisha Gupta gave Bhate Rs 1.60 lakh. Bhate continued to threaten the complainant, claiming that he would not be granted bail in the Supreme Court and collecting money from him periodically. Eventually, Nisha Gupta revealed to the complainant that Bhate, Nidhi Dixit, and Vaibhav Shinde engaged in blackmail and extortion and that she had been instructed to extort money from the complainant but refused to do so. The complainant subsequently filed a complaint with the police.