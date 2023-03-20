Pune: Leopard on the prowl captured after 3-hour rescue operation

A leopord roaming in a residential area on the outskirts of Pune city in Maharashtra was captured on morning after it was tranquilised during a three-hour operation which involved personnel of police, forest personnel and others, an official said.

The feline was spotted in Ahiregaon in Warje Malwadi and other adjoining areas, which caused panic. A joint team of Forest department officials, city police, and RESQ conducted the operation to capture the spotted big cat, an official said.

Initially, the team cast a net to capture the leopard but the big cat ran away from the spot. Officials later tranquilised the animal and caught it alive, the Forest department official said. A huge crowd gathered at the spot to catch a glimpse of the big cat, but fortunately, nobody was injured.