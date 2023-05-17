Pune man arrested for allegedly raping girl he befriended on social media

The Sahkarnagar police have arrested a man on allegations of raping a young girl who had met him for the first time in Hadapsar. The accused was reportedly a social media friend of the victim.

The identified suspect in the case is Faisal Dadamia Pathan (19), who resides in Sambhajinagar according to the police.

The victim reported the incident to the Swargate police station. According to reports, Faisal and the girl became acquainted with each other through social media.

As per police reports, the suspect had befriended the victim through social media and invited her to meet him at a hotel in Hadapsar. He allegedly raped her and warned her to remain silent. Later, the accused threatened and coerced her to meet him again in the Swargate region, where he assaulted her and issued death threats.

The victim lodged a complaint at the Swargate police station, and the case was subsequently assigned for investigation to the Hadapsar Police Station. The authorities are currently conducting an ongoing investigation into the matter.