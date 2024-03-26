Pune Man Arrested for Murdering Friend Over Alleged Defamation of Niece

Bibwewadi police have apprehended a suspect following the death of a man allegedly assaulted for derogatory remarks against the suspect's niece. The incident unfolded at an under-construction building in Oswal Market on March 25, around 6:30 PM. The victim, Basavraj Gajentre, 26, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, Marketyard, worked in garbage collection. He and the accused, Aatish Gulab Shirsat, 25, were acquaintances residing in the same area. Shirsat reportedly became incensed upon learning of derogatory language directed at his niece by Gajentre.

Subsequently, Shirsat purportedly lured Gajentre to the first floor of the market center's building near Upper Indiranagar Bus Depot on Monday around 6:00 PM. There, Shirsat allegedly struck Gajentre with an iron rod and then bludgeoned him with a stone. After the assault, Shirsat sought out Sagar Madhukar Pasalkar, 38, residing in Upper Indiranagar, Bibwewadi, to whom he disclosed the incident. Pasalkar promptly alerted authorities, leading to a police report filed at the Bibwewadi police station. Simultaneously, locals notified police of a man's body discovered in a pool of blood on the building's first floor.



Senior Inspector Vinay Patankar, along with Inspector (Crime) Londhe and the investigation team, promptly arrived at the scene to recover the body. Subsequently, the body was sent for post-mortem at Sassoon Hospital following the necessary procedures. Shirsat was arrested, and an FIR under sections 302 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 37(1) and 135 of the Mumbai Police Act was filed at the Bibwewadi police station.Further inquiries uncovered Shirsat's criminal record, indicating past involvement in illicit activities. Investigations into the case is currently underway.