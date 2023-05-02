Pune man arrested for wearing police uniform to impress friends

The Pune police have arrested a young person who donned a police uniform in order to impress his friends. His deceitful act was uncovered when he falsely claimed to be stationed at the Aundh police Chowki while speaking to patrolling officers from the Chauhshrungi police station.

According to reports, a man named Yahwant Ramesh Dhuri (30), who lives in Kalewadi, has been apprehended for impersonating a police officer. The complaint was filed by Havaldar Shrikant Waghwale at the Chatuhshrungi police station. The incident occurred at 1:30 pm on Sunday on the bridge over the Ram River near Nagras Road in Aundh.

The police have reported that PSI Nileshkumar Mahadik and his team were on patrol in a private vehicle when they spotted a person dressed in police uniform standing on the Ram river bridge. Being unfamiliar with him, they inquired about his posting, to which he replied that he was stationed at the Aundh police chowki.

However, they noticed that he was wearing slippers and a Pimpri Chinchwad police badge on his arm, which raised suspicion. Upon realizing that he was lying about his identity, they took him to the Chatuhshrungi police station for questioning.

The accused later confessed that he was employed as a delivery boy and had only worn the uniform to impress his friends.