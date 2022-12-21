Pune: Man dies after getting hit by reversing container.

A 50-year-old man was struck and killed instantly by a container truck driver who was reversing without looking back. The incident took place on Sunday night at the Kurli Barque Logistics Container Parking.Ganpat Narayan Kale, a Kuruli inhabitant who was 50 years old at the time and perished in the accident, was the subject of a complaint by Dattatray Uttam Dhope, a 30-year-old resident of Kuruli.

An accusation was made against the container's unnamed driver.According to the authorities, the father-in-law of the complainant had erected a barque at the Logistics Container Parking. At this moment, the accused started moving the container backward. The container then struck Kale, who was standing behind it. He was critically hurt, and died on the spot.Instead of aiding Kale, the container driver ran. At the Chakan police station, the driver was charged, and the investigation is still ongoing.