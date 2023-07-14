Pune: Massive fire breaks out at fabric warehouse in Kondhwa

A fire broke out at a godown in Yevlewadi, Kondhwa on Friday morning. The fire erupted when materials from the warehouse caught fire. Fire brigade personnel promptly responded to the scene and initiated efforts to extinguish the fire. Twelve fire tenders were swiftly dispatched to the location.

As the fire broke out, a significant amount of smoke filled the surrounding area. Firefighters immediately took action, utilizing water cannons to extinguish the flames. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

(More details awaited)