Pune: Medha Kulkarni attends flyover inauguration after expressing disappointment over being sidelined

A day after expressing her disappointment over being sidelined, the national vice-president of BJP’s women’s wing Medha Kulkarni attended the inauguration of a new flyover in Pune

Kulkarni represented the Kothrud assembly constituency as a BJP MLA from 2014 to 2019, but was denied a ticket in the 2019 elections to make way for the then Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil, who won the seat. This decision received strong backlash in the constituency, which is known for its strong Brahmin presence.

Kulkarni on Friday expressed disappointment after she found her name missing from the invitation brochure for the inauguration of the new flyover at Chandni Chowk here. A multi-level flyover built at Chandni Chowk was inaugurated on Saturday at the hands of Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde joined the event via video-link, while Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar attended the function.

BJP leader in a social media post on Friday said, I never publicly uttered anything when I was sidelined or when decisions were taken without my consent. Now, I feel the need to talk to you all as I was disappointed when I saw the posters for the inauguration of the Chandani Chowk flyover. The credit of this project fully goes to Nitin Gadkariji and Devendra Fadnavis, but who had taken this project to respected Gadkariji? Kulkarni went on to say that Gadkari had once clearly said that he took up the project because of her.