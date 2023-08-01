Pune Metro: All you need to know about routes, timings, fares and more

The long-awaited day finally arrived as the Indian Prime Minister, in a momentous event, flagged off the Metro line of Phase 1 in Pune. Commencing operations at 5:00 pm, the newly inaugurated metro rails are now open to the public, ushering in a new era of efficient and rapid transportation in the city. Here is everything you need to know about booking tickets, fares, routes, and timings.

Booking Metro Tickets Made Simple:

The Pune Metro authorities have introduced a user-friendly and hassle-free ticket booking system. Unlike traditional methods, there is no need to download any application. Passengers can now book their metro tickets by simply sending a 'Hi' to the designated number - +91 94201 01990.

Affordable Fares for All:

Pune Metro aims to provide affordable and accessible transportation to all citizens. The fares have been set at a pocket-friendly range, starting as low as 10 rupees and capped at 35 rupees. Payment methods for ticket booking include cash, UPI mobile wallets, as well as debit and credit cards. Additionally, several attractive discounts have been introduced to further incentivise commuters. Students will enjoy a 30 per cent discount, while all passengers will receive a 30 per cent discount. Moreover, holders of Maha Cards will receive an exclusive 10 per cent discount every weekend. The fares have been comprehensively laid out in a fare chart shared by the official Twitter handle of Pune Metro Rail.

असा असेल मेट्रो तिकिटांचा तपशील...



मेट्रोचे न्यूनतम भाडे 10 रुपये असून अधिकतम भाडे 35 रुपये असणार आहे. पीसीएमसी ते वनाझ मेट्रो स्थानक असा प्रवास करण्यासाठी 40 मिनिटे लागणार असून त्यासाठी 35 रुपये भाडे लागेल, तसेच पीसीएमसी ते रुबी हॉल मेट्रो स्थानक यासाठी 30 रुपये भाडे असेल तर… pic.twitter.com/dWv8VAG7Jh — Pune Metro Rail (@metrorailpune) August 1, 2023

Convenient Timings:

Pune Metro has meticulously planned the train frequencies to accommodate the city's bustling schedule. With a well-coordinated system, passengers will experience minimal waiting time.

PCMC to Civil Court:

From 7 AM to 8 AM: Every 15 minutes

From 8 AM to 11 AM: Every 10 minutes

From 11 AM to 4 PM: Every 15 minutes

From 4 PM to 8 PM: Every 10 minutes

From 8 PM to 10 PM: Every 15 minutes.

Vanaz to Ruby Hall Clinic:

From 7 AM to 8 AM: Every 15 minutes

From 8 AM to 11 AM: Every 10 minutes

From 11 AM to 4 PM: Every 15 minutes

From 4 PM to 8 PM: Every 10 minutes

From 8 PM to 10 PM: Every 15 minutes.

Accessibility and Inclusivity:

The Pune Metro has been thoughtfully designed to cater to all segments of society, including individuals with disabilities. All metro stations are equipped with disabled-friendly facilities, including separate washrooms and wheelchairs, to ensure a seamless and comfortable travel experience for everyone.

Exciting Prospects:

In addition to the current operational lines, the Pune Metro authorities are preparing to introduce feeder bus services to connect metro stations with nearby localities. This initiative is expected to enhance the overall accessibility and convenience of the public transportation system in Pune.

The Pune Metro's Phase 1 inauguration has been met with enthusiasm and excitement from the city's residents. The modern and efficient metro system is anticipated to alleviate traffic congestion, reduce travel time, and contribute significantly to Pune's growth and development. As the metro journeys towards a brighter future, citizens are embracing this transformational change with open arms.