Pune: Metro Eco Park in Ravet at risk due to poor administration coordination

Due to poor coordination within the administration and a lack of concern for tree conservation, the Metro Eco Park in Ravet is facing difficulties. The construction of the Election Commission building will result in the removal of nearly 155 rare native and medicinal trees, which has led to environmental groups stepping in to protect the park, which is widely regarded as a symbol of pride for Ravet. Unfortunately, the Election Commission is now facing criticism from environmentalists as a result of the metro's actions.

During the development work of the metro, trees were cut down, but the Maha Metro authorities planted new trees in the Ravet metro park to create a green area. However, some of the area reserved for trees was given to the Election Commission's warehouse. The metro contractors planted trees in both the green and yellow zones without fully understanding the site's layout. As a result of this error, the Election Commission will be forced to cut down some of the newly planted trees, which include several rare species.

The Election Commission owns the land in question, but it was previously given to the developer PCNDA for the purpose of planting trees. However, the land was specifically designated only for tree-planting purposes. After PCNDA was dissolved, ownership of the land was transferred to the Municipal Corporation.

The Municipal Corporation granted approval for construction activities to take place in a yellow zone location. Subsequently, the collector's office notified that trees in the yellow zone would need to be felled. However, the metro authority declared that they would not intervene after planting trees at the same spot. Unfortunately, the lack of coordination among the administrative bodies has led to the probable destruction of the trees.