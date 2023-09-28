Pune Metro extends operating hours for Ganpati Visarjan; check details here

Pune Metro is making it easier for everyone to join in the Ganpati Visarjan festivities. Today, the Metro service will run until 2 a.m. on both routes, from PCMC to Civil Court and Vanaz to Ruby Hall Clinic.

The trains will operate with a 15-minute gap between them, and they may increase their frequency if there is a significant number of people on immersion day.

This extended Metro service is deemed essential due to anticipated road closures in the city's central areas and the looming threat of rainfall.

Maha Metro authorities have noted a positive response to the recent midnight services. To ensure smooth passenger flow, additional personnel will be stationed at stations, and extra ticket counters will be opened if queues develop.