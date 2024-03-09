Pune Metro Line-2 : Ruby Hall Clinic-Ramwadi Stretch Records 52,000 Riders In First Two Days

Pune's 2nd phase of Metroline started from the afternoon of March 6, 2024. This inauguration marked the completion of Line 2, spanning a distance of 15.7 kilometers from Vanaz to Ramwadi. On the same day the extension works from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Nigdi, which is part of the Pune Metro Line-1 corridor from Swargate to PCMC was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As per the reports, Hemant Sonawane, executive director, Pune Metro, said, “On March 6 and 7, we received good response from commuters. We registered a ridership of 52,763 on these two days. We got a revenue of ₹4.33 lakh. We will be able to know the exact ridership per day after one week.”

This Strech connects Kothrud to Ramwadi and Ramwadi to PmC Area and as per the expectation of metro administration people will use metro in coming days. The Vanaz to Ramwadi route covers a distance of 15 kilometers and has a total of 15 stations. On the stretch from Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi, you'll find stations like Bund Garden, Yerawada, Kalyani Nagar, and Ramwadi. But here's the thing – the construction work for the entry and exit points at Yerawada station is still going on, so that station will be ready for use a bit later.