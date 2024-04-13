Pune: Minor Girl Attempts Suicide After Being Blackmailed and Repeatedly Raped, Accused Arrested

A shocking incident came to light from the Ambegain Budruk area of Pune, where a 17-year-old minor girl was blackmailed and subjected to repeated rape by an 18-year-old boy. The victim, in her anguish, allegedly attempted suicide by consuming poison.

A case has been registered against the accused at the Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station under sections 376, 376(2)(N), 376(2)(J), 506, 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and sections 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

According to police reports, the accused, Kapil Ravindra Walhekar (aged 18 and a resident of Kothrud), and the victim (name changed to Nirbhaya) were acquainted through their interactions at Sinhagad College campus in Ambegaon. Their friendship deepened over time, leading to regular meetings.

In January 2023, the accused visited the victim’s home when she was alone and engaged in a physical relationship with her, despite being aware of her minor status. Subsequently, the accused demanded to record obscene videos of the victim, but she firmly refused.

Enraged by the victim's rejection, the accused broke the glass of the victim's bathroom window and allegedly recorded a video of her bathing. Later, the accused showed the videos to the victim and threatened to post them on the internet, making them viral. The accused then blackmailed the victim and repeatedly raped her.

On April 8, the accused met the victim and allegedly tortured her physically and mentally. Tired of repeated abuse and torture, the victim attempted suicide by consuming poison and was later hospitalized at Pearl Hospital for treatment by her family members.

Subsequently, on April 12, 2024, the accused again called her and started harassing her. At that time, the victim narrated the incident to her parents. The girl's parents immediately rushed to the police station and filed a complaint against the accused. An FIR was filed on April 12, and the Bharti Vidyapeeth police immediately arrested the accused. Further investigation in this case is ongoing.