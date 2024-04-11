Pune: Model Code of Conduct Leads to Seizure of Rs 65 Lakh and Vehicle

Pune: The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has been imposed in the district for the Lok Sabha general elections. Cash worth around Rs 65 lakh and a vehicle have been seized in two separate incidents by police teams and surveillance teams.

Cash above Rs 50,000 cannot be carried during the model code of conduct. The teams are checking vehicles coming into the district at various places. Bhosari MIDC police found a black Fortuner car with a fancy number plate moving suspiciously near C Circle near Bhosari MIDC police station on the night of April 8. The police also seized Rs 13.90 lakh in Rs 500 notes and a vehicle worth Rs 30 lakh from the vehicle.

In another incident, on April 10 afternoon, the staff of Shirur police station found that Rs 51.16 lakh was being taken in a private vehicle near Kaman Bridge in Shirur Municipal Council area. As soon as the information was received, the staff of the team informed the Income Tax Department about this. The amount has been kept in the treasury and further action will be taken after an inquiry by the Income Tax department, returning officer Ajay More said.