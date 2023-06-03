Pune: Mother-son duo shine together in SSC exam

In a moment of double celebration, a 43-year-old woman working as a waste picker and her 15-year-old son, who acted as her tutor throughout the academic year, successfully passed the Class 10 examination.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the SSC results on Friday, bringing immense happiness to the Telange family residing in Pune.

Monica Telange and her son, Manthan Telange, embarked on a joint study journey for the SSC exams. Monica achieved a pass percentage of 51.8%, while her son secured 64% in the examination. Residing in Hadapsar, the family aimed for Monica to complete her SSC in order to pursue diverse job opportunities.

Utilizing her son's study materials and the school's WhatsApp group, she independently studied while her son, who regularly attended classes, assumed the role of her tutor at home. Notably, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the SSC results in Pune on Friday. The state achieved an impressive overall pass percentage of 93.83%.