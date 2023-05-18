Pune: MP Supriya Sule requests exemption for merged villages from PMC's Thursday water cut

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced that there will be a reduction in water supply for the entire city starting from May 18. Every Thursday, there will be no water supply as a measure to conserve water resources. This decision has been made to ensure the efficient use of water.

पुणे महापालिकेत समाविष्ट धायरी, नऱ्हे, नांदोशी, सणसनगर अशा गावांमध्ये दिवसाआड पाणीपुरवठा होत आहे. अशातच महापालिकेने एक पत्रक जारी करुन दर गुरुवारी पाणीपुरवठा बंद ठेवणार असल्याचे नमूद केले आहे.नागरीकांना ही अस्वस्थ करणारी बाब आहे. अगोदरच अनियमित पाणीपुरवठा असल्याने नागरीक हैराण… — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) May 17, 2023

MP Supriya Sule has written a letter to Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar asking to restore the water supply to newly merged villages and exempt them from the Thursday water cut by PMC. The MP highlighted that these villages only receive water during the day and will suffer more due to the one day cut. She also mentioned in a tweet that villages such as Dhairi, Narhe, Nandoshi, Sanasnagar included under PMC, are currently receiving water supply on alternate days and the Thursday water cut will worsen their situation.

The villagers in these areas are frustrated with the PMC's water-saving plan because they already face severe water scarcity in their daily lives.

Due to the low water levels in the dams, the municipal corporation has decided to implement a weekly water supply cut, starting from today, every Thursday. In a recent update, the PMC has notified residents that there might be a delay in the Friday morning water supply, and the water pressure could be reduced. The cooperation of citizens is requested during this time.