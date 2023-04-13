Pune: MSRTC boosts summer travel with extra bus services

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has released its schedule for summer special ST buses as the vacation season begins. Additional buses will be operational from 10th April to 15th June, serving various villages and cities throughout the state.

As a part of the initiative, MSRTC has introduced additional bus services during the summer season. Two extra buses will be available from Shivajinagar (Wakdewadi) to Latur, Nandurbar, Dhule, Akola, and Beed. Meanwhile, Swargate bus station will also have additional buses serving Bijapur, Gangapur, Ganpatipule, Shrivardhan, and Solapur routes. Additionally, two more buses will run from Pimpri-Chinchwad bus stand, connecting to Chiplun and Shegaon.

Furthermore, MSRTC has scheduled additional ST buses to run at a frequency of every half hour. These buses will be operating from various locations such as Swargate-Borivali, Thane, Dadar, Solapur, Kalyan, and Pandharpur, including Pune station-Dadar, and Shivajinagar (Wakdewadi)-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik, Dhule, Latur, Akola, Solapur, Bhimashankar, and Borivali.