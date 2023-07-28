Pune: Nashik student found dead in Fergusson College hostel: probe on

In a shocking incident, a third-year B.Sc. student from Nashik, studying at Pune's esteemed Fergusson College, was found strangled to death in his hostel room at Vishnu Kunj, near Wadarwadi.

The victim, identified as Om Kapdane, allegedly died by suicide, leaving no suicide note behind. The reason behind the tragic step remains unknown, raising concerns in the vicinity. The Chatushringi Police are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.