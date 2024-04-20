Pune: NIA and Maharashtra ATS Conduct Joint Raids in Kondhwa, Seize Vehicles Linked to Terrorists

In a collaborative effort, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) conducted raids in the Kondhwa area of Pune on the morning of March 20. These actions were prompted by intelligence gathered during the interrogation of a previously apprehended terrorist from Pune. Reportedly, the NIA has seized the vehicles purportedly utilized by the terrorists during the operation.

On July 18, 2023, two constables from the Kothrud police station apprehended two terrorists identified as Mohammad Imran Mohammad Yusuf Khan, also known as Matka or Ameer Abdul Hameed Khan, and Mohammad Yunus Mohammad Yakub Saki, alias Adil Salim Khan, both hailing from Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, Mohammad Shahnawaz Shafiur Rahman Alam, residing at Rest Pelwal Road, New Mahmuda House, Katkamasandi, Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, managed to evade capture. Subsequent investigations unveiled their affiliation with the 'Ah Ul Sufa' terrorist organization.

The late night persuit by the Pune Police on July 18, exposed the Maharashtra ISIS module. The Pune police carried out the preliminary investigations which were later handed over to the ATS and then to the NIA. The NIA later arrested Katil Dastgir Pathan alias Abdul Qadir (age 32, resident Kondhwa), who was providing financial aid and shelter to the terrorist in Pune. Subsequently, Seemab Nasruddin Kazi (age 27, currently resident of Kondhwa), a mechanical engineer, was arrested from his native village Panderi in Ratnagiri on charges of terror funding.

Further investigation revealed that the arrested terrorists were planning a high-level operation in India and were trained in firearms and Improvised Explosive Devices (IED). Almpost 500 hb of data consisting of religious materials, drones for recording, weapons and other stuff were seized earlier by the authorities. The data contained Google Maps and photographs of various locations in Pune including the Chabad House in Koregaon Park. Investigation reveled that the terrorist travelled in various parts of Maharashtra including Amboli forest in Kolhapur. A tent used for camping in the forest was seized from their residence in Kondhwa.

Upon receiving crucial information while interrogating the arrested terrorist the NIA team landed in Pune early morning on March 20 and raided various locations in Kondhwa resulting in the seizure of the cars used by the terrorists during their stay in Pune.