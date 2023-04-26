Pune: Nigerian national arrested for duping women on social media

The Pune Cyber Police recently arrested a Nigerian national named Robinhood Akoh for duping two women from the Hadapsar area of Rs 11.4 Lakhs in October 2022.

The accused was identified by the police and found to have befriended the women on social media using a fake profile. He lured them with the promise of expensive gifts and later asked for money using various pretexts.

By tracing Akoh's social media details and IP addresses, the Pune Cyber Police were able to locate him in Delhi. They secured a transit from the Delhi court and brought him back to Pune on Tuesday.

According to officials, the scammer used a picture of an attractive man posing as a medical professional or a pilot while communicating with his victims.