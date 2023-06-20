Pune: Notorious Koyta gang strikes again, vandalizes vehicles in city

The notorious Koyta gang has resurfaced in the city, instilling fear once again within the Sahakarnagar police station limits. A group of six individuals, concealing their faces, unleashed terror by vandalizing approximately 40 parked vehicles in the Vanashiv Vasti area of Taljai. The incident took place at around 3:30 in the morning, causing widespread panic throughout the Vanshiv Vasti neighbourhood.

In the early hours of this morning, a group of six individuals entered the Taljai area with the intention of locating a specific person. Failing to find their target, the gang resorted to vandalizing parked vehicles along the roadside. Armed with hand tools, iron rods, and sticks, they targeted bikes and rickshaws, causing significant damage. The gang members were vocal and loud during the act of vandalism, which instilled fear and apprehension among the local residents of the area.

Due to the possession of dangerous weapons, no one dared to confront the group, allowing them to carry out their destructive actions without interference. Additionally, the gang targeted a specific house in the vicinity by hurling stones at it. As a result of their rampage, approximately 10 to 15 rickshaws, 25 two-wheelers, and several cars suffered damage. The Sahakar Nagar Police Station has registered a case related to this incident, and efforts are underway to identify, trace, and apprehend the members of this gang.