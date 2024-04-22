Pune: Over 50 Coaching Centre Students Hospitalised After Suspected Food Poisoning

More than 50 students fell ill and were hospitalized after allegedly suffering from food poisoning at a coaching centre in Khed tehsil, Pune, on Saturday, April 20. However, all the students were reported to be stable and discharged after receiving initial medical attention.

The coaching facility, which houses over 500 students preparing for competitive exams like JEE and NEET, is under investigation by the local police. Inspector Rajkumar Kendre of the Khed Police Station informed that the students started experiencing symptoms of food poisoning after dinner on Friday night. They were promptly admitted to a nearby hospital for observation and treatment.

Maharashtra | Over 50 students from a coaching centre in Khed tehsil of Pune district hospitalised allegedly due to food poisoning. Condition of the students is stable and they were discharged after primary check-ups and treatment.



"The students received primary check-ups and treatment, and fortunately, none required extended hospitalization," said Inspector Kendre. "An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the food poisoning incident. Food samples have been collected and sent for laboratory testing."