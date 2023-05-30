Pune: Passenger plunges from running train, body found near railway gate

An unknown person's lifeless body was discovered near the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Route and Pune Miraj Railway Gate. It appears that the individual fell from a moving train near the railway tracks. Commuters travelling along the Palkhi Route noticed the body last night at approximately 9:00 pm.

On Monday, May 29th, road travellers discovered the lifeless body of an unidentified individual at railway gate number 27 along the Pune Miraj railway line. The incident occurred between Neera and Walhe on the Pune Pandharpur Palkhi highway. The railway gate staff promptly notified the Neera Railway Police and the local rural police regarding the matter.

Eyewitnesses reported that an individual, estimated to be around 35 years old, accidentally fell from the Kolhapur Gondia Maharashtra Express at approximately 8 pm. Unfortunately, the person sustained severe injuries upon falling from the moving train. Tragically, due to excessive bleeding, the individual succumbed to their injuries on the spot.

Neera Police Patil Rajendra Bhaskar has provided information regarding the incident. The deceased individual was found wearing a white shirt, black vest underneath, a yellow jacket over the shirt, and black pants. The Neera Railway Police and local rural police have taken possession of the body, which is currently being kept at Jejuri Rural Hospital. Authorities have appealed for anyone with information to contact the Jejuri police in order to identify the deceased.