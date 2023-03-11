Pune: PCMC’s budget for fiscal year 2023-24 to be presented on March 14th

The budget of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation for the financial year 2023-24 will be presented on 14th March.

The budgets of both the civic bodies in Pune and Pimori Chinchwad were delayed in view of the Model Code of Conduct due to Kasba and Chinchwad by-polls. Now that the by-polls are over, PCMC has announced that the budget for this financial year will be presented on March 14. However, there is no update on the budget of Pune Municipal Corporation.

It should be noted that as per the Bombay Provincial Municipal Corporation Act (BPMC), it was expected to present the municipal commissioner’s budget before January 15. Currently, there is an administrator in the PCMC and thus the 41st budget will be presented by Commissioner Shekhar Singh. The civic body was dissolved on March 13, 2022.

Singh, while speaking to Indian Express, had said that this year his top priority would be on parking issues, which would help in reducing the traffic chaos in the city. Apart from that, PCMC will also focus on several aspects such as health, environment, river pollution, roads, sports and PM Awas Yojana.