Pune Pharma Manager Loses Rs 30 Lakh in Online Share Market Investment Fraud

On December 12th, a reported incident detailed in a First Information Report (FIR) sheds light on an online advertisement discovered by a complainant while perusing Facebook around 8:00 AM. The advertisement, under the banner of "C2 Jonathan Simon Stock Elite Hub," piqued the complainant's interest in stock market investments. Upon clicking the link, the complainant was promptly added to a WhatsApp group promising lucrative returns of 30% on investments. Assigned a relationship manager named Marilena, as per the FIR, the complainant received training in online stock trading.

The complainant, subsequently instructed to download the Apalxs app from the Google Play Store to oversee their investments, initially deposited Rs 5,000 through their newly established Dmat account. However, the complaint later escalated their investment to Rs 1 lakh in shares recommended by Marilena. Consequently, between December 18, 2023, and February 12, the complainant committed nearly Rs 30 lakh across multiple companies, as displayed on the Apalxs mobile application.

Later when the complainant asked Marilena to withdraw the money shown in the mobile app she asked him to pay 10 per cent extra money as income tax and when he refused to pay the money the accused refused to return the complainant's money which was reflecting in the mobile app.

The complaint grew suspicious of the activity and rushed to the police station and registered a complaint against the accused. Accordingly, the police have booked C2 Jonathan Simon stock Elite Hub, relationship manager Marilena and eight other entities including the Whats App group admins and various bank account holders. Police Sub Inspector Shelke of the Hinjewadi police station is further investigating the case.