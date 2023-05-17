Pune: PMC to appoint 25 individuals from transgender community for various roles

In a significant ruling in 2014, the Supreme Court of India declared transgender individuals as the 'third gender.' However, this recognition was primarily limited to official papers and documents. Despite this legal acknowledgement, the transgender community continued to face challenges in terms of employment opportunities and social acceptance.

In a progressive move, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to recruit 25 individuals from the transgender community.

The immediate recruitment of 25 individuals from the transgender community has been approved by Pune Municipal Corporation's Administrator and Commissioner, Vikram Kumar, and Additional Municipal Commissioner (Estate), Kunal Khemnar. These individuals will be employed through contractors, while the remaining positions will be filled gradually in a phased approach.

The recruited candidates will be employed as security guards at Kamla Nehru Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Zoo, and the PMC main building. They will also contribute to the anti-encroachment drive as part of their employment.

The Pune Municipal Corporation's initiative holds significant importance as it strives to ensure fairness for every segment of society.