Pune: PMC to distribute free medication to combat rising diabetes, hypertension cases

Due to the rising incidence of hypertension and diabetes cases following the Covid-19 pandemic, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has taken the decision to provide medication free of cost to all residents, regardless of their financial status.

Sanjeev Waware, Assistant Medical Officer in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), has stated that the number of individuals suffering from hypertension and diabetes has risen in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Consequently, the central government, through its National Urban Health Mission (NUHM), has decided to offer these patients the necessary medication free of cost.

The PMC will provide the medicines only to eligible patients who will produce their latest report of hypertension or diabetes to the civic health department.

In the standing committee, the proposal to procure the required medication in bulk was approved. Additional Municipal Commissioner Ravindra Binawade revealed that the civic body had requested quotations from various drug suppliers for the provision of nine types of medication.