Pune PMPML to Run Special Buses for Shiv Jayanti 2024 Celebration From Bhosari to Junnar; Check Details Here

Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) on Thursday, February 16, announced that it will run special buses on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti, which will be celebrated on February 19, 2024. According to the post on X (formerly known as Twitter), PMPML has planned bus services for devotees from February 17, 2024, to February 19, 2024.

On the occasion of the 394th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the three-day period has been designated to accommodate the influx of pilgrims paying homage to the revered historical figure. Every year on February 19th, devotees of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj gather in large numbers at Shivneri, the fort located in Junnar taluka, from Bhosari and various other places.

छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज यांच्या जयंती निमित्त पुणे महानगर परिवहन महामंडळाकडून शिवभक्तांच्या सोयीसाठी दिनांक १७/०२/२०२४ ते १९/०२/२०२४ या तीन दिवसांच्या कालावधी करीता वरील वेळापत्रकाप्रमाणे बसेस उपलब्ध करून देण्यात आल्या आहे.



On the auspicious occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj… pic.twitter.com/XlE1PlEkSU — Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (@PMPMLPune) February 16, 2024

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, an iconic figure in Indian history renowned for his valour and leadership, is celebrated across Maharashtra with great reverence. His birth anniversary, commonly referred to as Shiv Jayanti, holds significant cultural and historical importance, especially in Pune, where Shivaji Maharaj's legacy resonates deeply.

Meanwhile, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Birth Anniversary, also known as Shiv Jayanti, will be celebrated on February 19, 2024, According to the Gregorian calendar this year. As per the Hindu Samvat calendar, Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is celebrated on March 28. Shivaji Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of the great Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Today, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti remains a vibrant cultural celebration observed with great enthusiasm, especially in Maharashtra, where it is a public holiday.