Mumbai police registers case against 8 people for alleged attack on car of Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw's friend

Eight people have been booked for allegedly attacking Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw after the batsman refused to take a selfie with them for the second time, police said. Oshiwara Police has registered a case against the accused people.

Shaw was in the car when it was attacked by the accused. Later, Shaw was sent in another car. Out of the eight accused, two have been identified as Sapna Gill and Shobhit Thakur.

The cricketer obliged two people with selfies but after some time the same group returned, demanding to take selfies again. Shaw refused, saying he has come to eat food with friends and doesn’t want to be disturbed.

When Shaw and his friend came out of the hotel after having dinner, the accused were waiting outside the hotel and attacked them with baseball bats and smashed the front and rear windows of their car. Hence, Shaw was sent in another car. The accused also chased the vehicle of Prithvi Shaw’s friend.