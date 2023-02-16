PM expresses happiness over change in lives of people of Neerasagar due to Jal Jeevan Mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed happiness after seeing a qualitative change in the lives of villagers in Neerasagar of Dharwad Loksabha constituency due to Jal Jeevan Mission, said a press release by the Prime Minister's Office.

In response to a tweet by Union Minister, Pralhad Joshi, the Prime Minister said; "Glad to see a qualitative change in the lives of the people of Neerasagar."

Started in August 2019, Jal Jeevan Mission aims to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024 to all households in rural India.

According to the central government, only 3.23 crore households were connected to supply water till 2019. Since the inception of the Jal Jeevan Mission in 2019, 9.40 crore households have been connected with the supply water facility. Around 1.5 lakh villages in 107 districts have benefitted from Jal Jeevan Mission. 17.39 lakh schools and Anganwadi Kendras are connected with the drinking water supply.

For drinking water management in villages, 4.82 lakh water committees are constituted. Around 9.69 lakh women in villages are trained, to check water quality. More than 4 lakh villages have the facility to test the water quality at the local level.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor