Pune Police arrest fugitive drug racketeer Lalit Patil's brother in Varanasi

In a significant development, the Pune City Police have arrested Bhushan Patil, the brother of notorious drug racketeer Lalit Patil, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. This arrest is linked to a drug-related case registered in Pune. Bhushan, who was found to be actively involved in the drug trade, was named as a key accused in the ongoing investigation.

Lalit Patil had previously managed to escape from Sassoon General Hospital while receiving treatment during his incarceration at Yerawada Central Jail. His escape occurred shortly after Pune Police arrested an individual for drug trafficking outside the hospital. Subsequent investigations revealed Lalit's alleged involvement in running a drug racket from within the hospital premises.

Earlier, Mumbai Police had conducted a raid on a drug manufacturing facility operated by Lalit and Bhushan in Nashik, resulting in the seizure of drugs worth around Rs 300 crore. Bhushan Patil is now in custody, with authorities working diligently to locate his fugitive brother.