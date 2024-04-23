Pune Police Arrest Notorious Criminal Navnath Wadkar After Shootout in Paud

A scuffle broke out between notorious criminal Navnath Wadkar and the Pune police Crime Branch in Paud village. The police reported that Wadkar first fired at the officers, prompting them to fire three shots in self-defense and arrest him during a pursuit. This incident occurred at around 11 am in Mutha village, Pune district. The police have apprehended both recorded criminals, Navnath Wadkar and Ketan Salunkhe. The Crime Branch has detained Navnath Wadkar, with an ongoing investigation.

Navnath Wadkar, a repeat offender with a history of serious crimes, was previously charged in two attempted murder cases. The Crime Branch's Anti-Extortion Unit-2 received intel that Wadkar, armed and dangerous, was in the vicinity of Mutha village. Consequently, Crime Branch officials arrived at the location around 11 am. Upon noticing the approaching police, Wadkar fired a round in their direction to resist arrest. The police responded with three shots in self-defense.

As per the police, Sunil Kishor Dokepode alias Chocolate Sunya who is an history sheeter in Pune had killed Navnath Wadkar’s father Nilesh Wadkar in 2019. Since then, Navnath has been seeking revenge from Sunya. However, the police learnt about Navnath’s plan and arrested him. The Pune Police had booked Sunil Kishor Dokepode alias Chocolate Sunya and 19 others under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) for allegedly killing Nilesh Wadkar.

Sunya and his accomplice hacked Nilesh to death by brutally stabbing him with a Koyta in Janta Vasahat out of gang rivalry. Since then, Navnath Wadkar has been trying to gain control over the Janta Vasahat area by forming his gang. Navnath was booked for various crimes including assault, and sexual abuse.