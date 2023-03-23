Pune: Police book over 100 Osho followers for illegal entry and rioting

Yesterday, a group of 100-125 Osho Ashram followers allegedly gathered at the Ashram's entrance in Koregaon Park, Pune, and raised slogans against the Ashram's management. The followers allegedly attempted to enter the premises, resulting in a fight with police and Ashram officials.

The police have opened an investigation into the followers' illegal gathering and attempt to enter the Ashram. In addition, one person, Varun Vineet Rawal, has been charged with shouting slogans and pushing police under Section 353 of the Indian Penal Code.

Similarly, over 100 Osho followers were booked by police for trespassing and rioting at the Osho commune. Swami Dhyanesh of Jabalpur was arrested by Pune police under Section 353 of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly rioting and trespassing at the Osho commune. In a similar incident, the police booked 100 to 125 unidentified rioters and trespassers.

The case is being investigated further.