Pune: Police bust illegal rice trade, seize 2,700 Kg of ration shop rice

Officials from the Khadak police station have carried out a significant operation against black market rice sellers, resulting in the seizure of a tempo and the arrest of three individuals. These suspects were found to be purchasing rice at a lower rate from ration shops and then reselling it at inflated prices in Kedgaon.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Khadak police discovered the tempo carrying multiple sacks of rice near Rajiv Gandhi Society in Kashewadi, Bhawani Peth.

The police arrested three individuals, identified as Javed Lalu Shaikh (35), Abbas Abdul Sarkawas (34), and Imran Abdul Shaikh (30), all residents of Kashewadi, Bhawani Peth. The accused were caught in the act with 2,700 kilograms of rice, consisting of 54 bags, each weighing 15 kilograms. The tempo used to transport the contraband was also confiscated by the authorities.

Following the arrest of the suspects, the police interrogated them and discovered that the rice was intended for sale in Kedgaon. As a result, Khadak Police Station registered an FIR in response to a complaint filed by Mahesh Prakash Jadhav.

The occurrence has exposed the unlawful act of purchasing and vending rice that was originally intended for ration shops.

The Khadak police department has increased their endeavors to apprehend the individuals responsible for the illicit trading of rice. Additionally, they have cautioned the suppliers of ration shops against persisting in their unlawful practices. The police have requested the public to notify them immediately of any such occurrences.