Pune police bust IPL betting racket, seize Rs 27 lakh

As many as four people were booked for betting in the IPL match in Pune and an amount of Rs 27 lakh cash was seized, said Pimpri Chinchwad police of Pune.

According to the police, the betting racket was busted at Kalewadi on Saturday night and the FIR into the matter was registered on Sunday.

The accused were said to be betting on the match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans which was being played at MCA stadium in Pune on Saturday.

The police have registered FIR against four people including a history-sheeter.

Three out of four people have been arrested. Eight mobile phones and cash worth Rs 27 lakh were recovered.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Manchak Ippar said, "Acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted in Kalewadi area of Pimpri Chinchwad city in Pune district and accused were arrested red-handed... The matter has been registered against them at the Wakad police station under IPC sections 353 and 34, Telegraph act and Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling act."

( With inputs from ANI )

