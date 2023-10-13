Pune: Police bust online sex racket in Viman Nagar

In a major operation, the Social Security Cell of Pune City Police's Crime Branch successfully cracked down on an online sex racket operating in the Viman Nagar area. As a result of the operation, two brokers have been apprehended, and legal proceedings have been initiated against them. Furthermore, two young women from different states, who were involved in the illicit operation, have also been taken into custody.

The alleged orchestrators of the online sex racket have been identified as Deepak Sharyu Yadav (28 years old, resident of Chandannagar, originally from Jharkhand), and an individual known as Ravi. They managed the illicit business through online platforms, as per reports.

The complaint against these brokers was filed by Constable Tushar Bhivarkar from the Social Security Cell at the Vimantal police station. This illegal operation involved the dissemination of photographs of young women on various social media platforms, with all transactions conducted online. After receiving payments, the women would be directed to meet clients at a hotel located in the Viman Nagar vicinity.

According to media reports, the information about this unlawful operation surfaced through the diligent efforts of police officers Tushar Bhivarkar and Amey Rasal from the Social Security Cell. Acting on this intelligence, a police team launched a raid in the Viman Nagar area. Consequently, two young women hailing from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh were detained and placed in an observation facility