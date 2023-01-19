Pune police detain two teenagers over extortion charges in Dhankawadi

The Pune city police nabbed a teenage boy on extortion charges after they reportedly demanded money from a paan stall owner in Dhankawadi. Ganesh Sunil More (25) and Mayur Narayan Darwatkar (26), both residents of Sambhaji Nagar in Dhankawadi, were detained on Wednesday.

According to the police, the Crime Branch's anti-extortion unit received a complaint on January 11 from a paan stall owner who stated that two people were threatening to damage his stall if he did not pay them money every month.

Authorities identified the accused as criminals with a criminal history. A Crime Branch unit led by Inspector Ajay Waghmare nabbed the accused in the Dhankawadi area after receiving a tip from police officer Sanjay Bhapkar.



An FIR was filed against them at the Sahakar Nagar police station under Indian Penal Code sections 384, 386, 506, and 34, alleging extortion and criminal intimidation, among others.