Pune Police issue traffic advisory for April 22 in preparation for Eid ul-Fitr - Check details here

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijaykumar Magar has issued an advisory regarding traffic changes, which will primarily affect the Golibar Maidan in the Kondhawa area. However, it should be noted that these traffic regulations will not apply to government vehicles on official duty or vehicles involved in emergency services.

From 6 am till the end of the Namaz, there will be traffic diversion near Golibar Maidan Chowk.

Traffic from Solapur Road to Mammadevi Chowk will be diverted through Bishop School or Command Hospital and will proceed to Napier Road and CDO Square. Traffic from Golibar Maidan to Swargate will be diverted via CDO Square, Giridhar Bhawan Chowk and Seven Loves Chowk. Traffic from CDO Square to Golibar Chowk will be diverted via Lullanagar, Khanya Maruti Chowk, Napier Road, and Mammadevi Chowk or Wanawadi Bazar and then via Bhairoba Nala. Traffic from Seven Loves Chowk to Golibar Maidan will be diverted via Salisbury Park, CDO Square and Bhairoba Nala. Traffic from Bhairoba Nala to Golibar Maidan will be diverted via Empress Garden and Lullanagar. All heavy vehicles, including Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) and State Transport buses coming and going to Kondhwa will be diverted via Gangadham Chowk.

The implementation of these traffic changes is aimed at reducing traffic congestion and enhancing the smooth flow of traffic in the region. The police advise all drivers to comply with the new traffic guidelines and to plan their journeys accordingly in order to avoid any inconvenience.