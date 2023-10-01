Pune Police seize Rs 2 crore worth of drugs at Sassoon Hospital

The crime rate in Pune has seen a recent surge, with a rise in murders, fights, attacks, and even incidents involving the consumption of acidic substances. The city has also witnessed a notable increase in drug-related activities.

In a significant development, the Pune Police's Crime Branch has confiscated a substantial quantity of drugs valued at Rs 2 crore from the entrance of Sassoon Hospital in Pune. The seized drugs include 1.75 kg of mephedrone, also known as MD.

This discovery within the hospital premises has raised several questions and concerns. Preliminary information suggests the existence of a high-profile drug racket, with Lalit Patel and two other individuals identified as key suspects. Lalit Patel is a notorious offender who has previously faced arrests for drug smuggling and was subsequently incarcerated at Yerawada jail. Currently undergoing medical treatment at Sassoon Hospital, authorities are actively investigating how Patel managed to operate the racket while hospitalized.

Furthermore, the police are probing the possible involvement of Sassoon Hospital staff in this illicit drug network, adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing investigation into the rising crime wave in Pune.