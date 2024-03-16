Pune: Police Sub-Inspector's Body Found in Koregaon Park, Cause of Death Uncertain

Pune: The body of a police sub-inspector was found in the Koregaon Park area of the city, in Lane no.7 in the Koregaon Park area. The Pune city control room received a call about the incident between 10.30 am and 11 am on Saturday. Police officials, including Deputy Commissioner of Police Smartana Patil, rushed to the spot.

The police sub-inspector, identified as Dattatray Kurle, was posted in the MT department (motor transport) of Pune police. Dattatray Kurle, who joined the police force as a police constable, had reached the rank of sub-inspector by promotion. Senior police officers have reached the spot and it is not yet clear whether it was a murder or a suicide. Police are investigating the case.