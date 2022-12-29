Pune police to keep an eye on over 400 criminals ahead of New Year's Eve

In the background of Shaurya Diwas, celebrated in Koregaon Bhima along with New Year, the Pune City Police conducted a combing operation on Wednesday night. Out of 4,091 criminals on police record, police found 841 persons in a joint operation under each police station along with the crime branch. The action was taken under the guidance of Police Commissioner Retesh Kumaarr and Joint CP Sandeep Karnik.

The police conducted the combing operation in order to maintain peace and order in the city. According to this, from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 2 a.m. Thursday, multiple teams from the crime branch and local police conducted a search operation. According to the Arms Act, 38 people were arrested and weapons, including 40 choppers and four swords, were recovered from them. Under the CrPC Act, 76 people have been charged with a crime. Notices were also served on the accused who had been released from jail on bail. In addition, 527 hotels/lodges were checked at bus stops, bus stands, railway stations, and isolated locations.