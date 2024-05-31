Pune Porsche Accident: Accused Minor's Father Vishal Agarwal's Hotel Bar in Mahabaleshwar Sealed

Mahabaleshwar (Satara district): Vishal Agarwal, the father of the juvenile accused in the Pune Porsche accident, was found to have a luxury hotel on a government property in Mahabaleshwar. The bar reportedly had an unlicensed bar. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has ordered an inquiry into the matter and action. As per the order, the state excise department sealed the illegal bar operating in Vishal Agarwal's hotel.

The matter reached Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was in his village in Satara for a three-day break. When contacted by the media, Chief Minister Shinde directed the district collector to investigate the hotel and take immediate action. The order left the government machinery in the district in a tizzy. District Collector Jitendra Dudi initiated an inquiry into the matter.

Mahabaleshwar Municipal Corporation Chief Officer Yogesh Patil was immediately called to Satara. The district collector has initiated an inquiry into the original ownership, use, construction license, bar, and spa of government property owned by Agarwal. Meanwhile, the state excise department took immediate action and sealed the bar in the hotel for further investigation after it became clear that the bar in the hotel was illegal.