Pune Porsche Accident Case: Juvenile Accused Was Reportedly Served Pizza Burger at Yerwada Police Station

Pune: Despite a serious crime at the hands of a juvenile who caused the death of two persons by driving a speeding car, the minor was reported to have served pizza burger at the police station.

17-year-old Vedant Agarwal whose speeding Porsche killed two in Pune's Kalyani Nagar is the son of Vishal Agarwal, a prominent builder. It was reported the builder's relatives gave him a pizza burger at Yerawada police station. It was also reported that the builder had come to the police station with the MLA to cover the matter up.

Relatives of the deceased said the boy was brought to the police station after he was beaten up by the citizens for causing the accident. There, he received VIP treatment as boxes of Pizza were ordered for him. He was also allowed to sleep there. There was no sign of remorse on the boy's face that he had committed any serious crime.

People in Kalyani Nagar took out candlelight marches for the dead, but the local representative did not have the time to meet the relatives of the deceased. They only sat in the AC room of the police commissioner and discussed the accident and made statements, relatives of the deceased said.

Meanwhile, questions have been raised about how the police allowed the relatives to bring a pizza burger to the accused teenager. Are ordinary suspects ever given such treatment by the police? What action will the Police Commissioner take against these officers who show favoritism? Pune residents are demanding answers.

On Tuesday morning, Pune police arrested the accused minor's father Vishal Agarwal from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. He will be produced before a court by afternoon,